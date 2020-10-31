Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,049 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,29,937, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 6,841 after 57 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 3,993 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from different parts of the state, pushing the tally to 3,73,664, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases currently is 36,886. PTI

