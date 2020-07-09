Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday recorded 1,088 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 25,911 while a record 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 854, the state health department said.

Out of the new deaths, 24 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said in a bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 535 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state after recovering from the infection, it said, adding the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 8,231.

