Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) West Bengal reported 205 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 21,08,623, a health department bulletin said.

One new COVID-19 fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 21,480, it said.

The positivity rate for the day is 2.41 per cent as 205 infections were detected out of 8,523 samples tested.

Bengal currently has 1,928 active COVID-19 cases while 20,85,215 people have recovered from the disease including 229 during the day, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

The state had reported 230 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

A total of 2,63,53,103 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

