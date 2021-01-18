Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,65,661 on Monday as 389 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,063, a health bulletin said.

After almost eight months, Kolkata reported only one fresh fatality.

As many as 569 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97 per cent.

The state now has 6,893 active cases, while 5,48,705 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases (128) and fresh fatalities (five), the bulletin said.

Nine of the 10 fresh fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The state has so far tested over 76.66 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 18,875 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

