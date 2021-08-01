Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,28,720 on Sunday as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,149, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 93, followed by Darjeeling (64) and Kolkata (60).

North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at three each, followed by two in Howrah.

The total number of active cases came down by 139 to 10,974, while 827 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,99,597, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.09 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 1.57 crore samples for COVID-19, including 43,617 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

West Bengal has vaccinated over 2.93 crore people so far, including 3.71 lakh during the day.

