Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded seven fresh COVID-19 deaths, six less than the previous day, with the toll rising to 19,314, a health department bulletin said.

At least 875 new infections raised the coronavirus tally in the state to 16,04,193, it said.

Of the seven fatalities, two were recorded in Kolkata and one each in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh cases at 238, followed by North 24 Parganas at 140.

The daily positivity rate went up marginally to 2.13 per cent from 2.12 per cent on Saturday, while the number of single-day sample tests was at 41,066, down from 41,193, it said.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, other districts, which recorded high incidence of new cases, are South 24 Parganas (71), Howrah (63) and Hooghly (67).

At least 837 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,76,817.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 98.29 per cent, it said.

West Bengal now has 8,062 active cases, the bulletin said.

Over 1.97 crore samples have so far been tested in the state for COVID-19.

More than 8.41 crore people have been inoculated till Sunday, with 2.42 crore of them having received both doses of the vaccines, it added.

