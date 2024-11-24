Ghatal (WB), Nov 24 (PTI) TMC workers, allegedly belonging to different factions, came to blows in front of actor-turned-politician and the party's local MP Deepak Adhikari during a meeting called for organising a children's fair at Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal on Sunday.

Party sources said chairs were broken and food meant for distribution strewn across the venue as supporters of Adhikari, better known as Dev, and former MLA Shankar Dolui clashed with sticks and fists.

Also Read | Odisha Road Accident: Container Truck Driver Burnt Alive After Vehicle Hits Divider, Catches Blaze in Laxmannath.

Police said a scuffle broke out during the event and further investigation is underway.

Party sources said that the two factions had a long-standing rivalry over appointment of organising committee members for 'Shishu Mela', an annual event held in Ghatal for over 30 years.

Also Read | Jaipur: Man Attempting Suicide Saved in Rajasthan After Friend Saw His Facebook Livestream.

The meeting, which was attended by both Adhikari and Dolui to resolve the issue, turned violent after a disagreement. Despite a decision being taken to jointly manage the fair, tensions escalated during the discussion, culminating in a physical confrontation, they said.

Adhikari left the venue, Arabinda Stadium, shortly after the incident.

Adhikari expressed shock over the incident, stating he had come to the meeting after getting instructions in this regard from the top party leadership.

He wondered how such an incident could take place despite his successful meeting with Dolui. He said his intention was to keep stall costs low to ensure affordable goods for fairgoers. He asserted that the fair would go ahead and that this isolated incident should not overshadow Ghatal's positive image.

State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia said that the party has sought a detailed report on the incident and police have been instructed to maintain peace.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, on the other hand, alleged, "This is a clear example of infighting in the TMC. Their fights are rooted in greed."

This was not the first time tensions erupted between factions of Adhikari and Dolui.

A recent audio clip highlighting their differences had caused a stir, though Adhikari had dismissed it at that time, describing Dolui as his "political mentor".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)