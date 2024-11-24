Jaipur, November 24: A man here was prevented from dying by hanging himself, an act he livestreamed on Facebook, after his friend alerted police, authorities said on Sunday. He was taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Pavan, a resident of Jaipur's Bagru town, checked into a hotel on Ajmer highway, Station House Officer Dalbeer Singh said. He started a Facebook live from his hotel room in which he threatened to commit suicide, the officer said. Rajasthan Double Suicide: Woman Kills Herself As Husband Arrives Late on Karwa Chauth, He Hangs Himself to Death in Shock in Harmara.

His friend, who saw the live, immediately informed an acquaint head constable in Jaipur. The constable traced the man's location and alerted the hotel staff, he said. Rajasthan Shocker: Two Coaching Students Die by Suicide by Consuming Poison in Jaipur.

After confirming, the staff broke into the the room and found Pavan, who was about to hang himself from the ceiling fan. They immediately intervened and saved him, the SHO said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525