Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with explosive materials found at Kalasipalya Bus Stand, Karnataka Police said.

According to a statement by police, in total, 22 live (R.E.X-90) gelatin sticks and 30 live electric detonators have been seized so far in this case.

A case was registered at the Kalasipalya Police Station based on a complaint given by the BMTC Assistant Traffic Officer about the placement of explosive materials at the Kalasipalya BMTC Bus Stand on July 23 at around 9:30 AM.

On the same day, the investigating officers conducted a spot inspection and seized six (R.E.X-90) gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators found at the location through a mahazar (seizure report).

The senior officers formed five teams, which, acting swiftly with inputs from informants and technical assistance, apprehended three persons related to this case on July 28.

This operation was successfully carried out under the supervision of Vamshikrishna, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, and the guidance of N Girish, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, under the leadership of KM Ramesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chickpet Sub-Division, and the Kalasipalya Police Station team led by Police Inspector Kiran Kumar S Neelagar, along with other officers and staff, the police said.

Information about other suspects involved in this case is being collected, and the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

