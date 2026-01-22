Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): 7.72 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 38.60 crores was seized by the Bengaluru Customs officers at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday, stated the officials.

A passenger was also arrested in this regard.

Also Read | Adar Poonawalla To Buy RCB? Serum Institute CEO Says He Will Make ‘Strong and Competitive’ Bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Through the official X post, the Bengaluru Customs said, "On 21-01-2026, #BengaluruCustoms officers @Kempegowda International Airport @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted 1 passenger arriving from Sao Paulo and seized 7.72 kgs. of Cocaine, valued at ₹38.60 Crores. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. #CBIC #BLRCustoms."

https://x.com/blrcustoms/status/2014253215651701060

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Revokes Stage III Restrictions Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves.

The arrested passenger arrived from São Paulo, Brazil, and was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On Sunday, Bengaluru customs officers seized 3.94 kgs of Hydroponic Ganja, valued at Rs 1.38 crores, at Kempegowda International Airport, officials stated. Two passengers were arrested in this regard.

Through the official X post, the Bengaluru Customs said, "On 18-01-2026, #BengaluruCustoms officers @Kempegowda International Airport @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted 2 pax arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.94 kgs. of Hydroponic Ganja, valued at ₹1.38 Crores. The passengers have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. #CBIC #BLRCustoms."

The arrested passengers arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Moreover, Bengaluru Customs officers seized 35 wild species that were being imported without valid documents. Three passengers were arrested in this regard.

Through the official X post, the Bengaluru Customs said, " On 17-01-2026, #BengaluruCustomsofficers at KIA @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted a consignment arriving from Bangkok & seized 35 nos. of Wild species, attempted to be imported w/o valid documents, violating CITES & WPA, 1972. 3 pax arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. #CBIC#BLR Customs."

The arrested passengers arrived from Bangkok and were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)