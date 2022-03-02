Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) The 12th edition of 'Bengaluru India Nano' with 'Nano for Sustainable Future' as the theme is to held on virtual mode from March 7 to 9.

Over 10 countries, including Israel, Japan, Germany, Canada, would be participating in the event, said Karnataka IT-BT and Skill Development Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters.

It is being held in association with five industries; among the five are Indian Exhibitions, Conferences & Events Services Association, and TiE Bangalore, he said.

“...Bengaluru India Nano focusses on nano-medicine, nano-photonics, nano-textiles and hydrogen technology, among others. Seventyfive speakers, 2,500 delegates, 25 sessions and over 4,000 attendees would be in attendance," he said.

For the first time, nano-tech quiz and nano for the young would be held to sensitise youngsters to futuristic nano-technology, said the Minister. Around 650 students from 23 states and five Union Territories would take part in the quiz. Sessions, to be held on the final day, were designed keeping students in mind, he said.

An award for excellence would be presented by the government of Karnataka to five researchers doing PhD in nano-technology, he said.

Chief Minister of the State Basavaraja Bommai, scientist Dr C N R Rao and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar would be present during the event.

