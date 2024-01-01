Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): MSIL liquor outlets recorded a total sale of Rs 18.85 crore on December 31 in Bengaluru, an official statement said.

It said that the sale was recorded at 1,031 liquor outlets across the state.

Also Read | New Year 2024: Mumbai Police Catch 3,992 Offenders on Roads, Including 229 Drunk Drivers on New Year's Eve.

According to MSIL Managing Director Manojkumar, this is an increase of Rs 4.34 crore as compared to the sales of Rs 14.51 crore on the same day of the previous year (December 31, 2022).

An outlet near Raichur railway station recorded the highest sales of Rs 11.66 lakhs, followed by another outlet on the Gunj road of the same city, turning sales of Rs 9.96 lakhs, as per the statement.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Four Shot Dead, 14 Injured in Thoubal on New Year's Day, Curfew Reimposed in 5 Valley Districts (Watch Videos).

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban topped the list, with sales touching Rs 1.82 crore. On the same day in the previous year, the district had sold liquor worth Rs 1.35 crore, as per the statement.

According to the statement, the sales at the upgraded, first-of-its-kind MSIL Boutique, which was inaugurated on Monday at Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshawaranagara, touched Rs 3.5 lakhs. The same outlet recorded sales of Rs 2.59 lakh on the same day in the previous year, it said.

While on normal days, the total sales of liquor at MSIL outlets in the state would be around Rs 8 crores it touched a peak of Rs 18.85 crore on the eve of New Year's day, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)