Mumbai, January 1: The Mumbai Police have booked 3,992 persons for various big and small traffic offences, including 229 drunken drivers, during the night-long watch on New Year Eve revellers, from December 31 evening till early January 1, officials said. The Mumbai Police and its traffic counterpart, organised special road blockades at 112 locations under the jurisdiction of all police stations, besides implementing public awareness campaigns.

The staff checked a whopping 9,025 two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and other vehicles, all mostly going for New Year Eve parties and events. Keeping a strict eye for traffic rules violations, the hard work paid off when a total of 229 drunken drivers were booked, another 80 were booked for reckless or dangerous driving. A staggering 2,410 two-wheeler riders were booked and acted upon for helmetless travel and another 274 were issued challans for travelling triple-seat on their two-wheelers. New Year 2024 in Mumbai: Thousands of Cops To Patrol City To Ensure New Year Celebrations Pass Off Peacefully

As many as 320 drivers were booked for driving in the opposite/wrong directions, and 679 penalised for violating traffic signal rules. The Mumbai Police was out in full force with more than 12,000 police personnel including 46 State Reserve Police Force platoons, 3 Riot Control Police units, and 15 Quick Response Team units, at major locations around the country’s commercial capital. New Year 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for December 31 and January 1; Check ‘No Parking’ Zones, Routes To Avoid Last-Minute Trouble

They comprised 11,500 police constables, 2,051 officers, 22 DCPs, 45 ACPs and 7 Additional Commissioners of Police, supervised by Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar and his team, plus an additional deployment of traffic police personnel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).