Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) The Bengaluru police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Nidhi, Prime Witness in Anjali Singh’s Death, Earlier Arrested in Drug Smuggling Case.

The accused holding a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Carcasses of Two Crocodiles Recovered From Drain in Pilibhit, Say Forest Officials.

"We assisted the Delhi police in picking him up. He has been picked up but we don't know whether he has been formally arrested," a top police officer told PTI.

The officer said Mishra was held from the Sanjay Nagar area.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)