Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has prepared a new proposal of 452 km length to extend the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) to nearby cities/towns and has sought the approval of the Ministry of Railways to conduct the pre-feasibility study.

Minister for Infrastructure Development stated on Monday that the new proposal puts forth the plan to extend the BSRP network to Kolara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapete, Hosuru and Gauribidanuru. As per the proposal, the extension would be considered as Phase-2 and the total length is 452 km.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Set Ablaze by CRPF Constable, Wife Succumbs to Burn Injuries at Delhi AIIMS.

It proposes extending the facility from Devanahalli to Kolara along Corridor 1 (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspete along Corridor 2 (55 km) Kengeri to Mysuru along Corridor 3 (125 km), Whitefield to Bangarpete along Corridor 3 (45 km), Heelalige to Hosuru along Corridor 4 (23 km) and Rajanukunte to Gauribidhanuru via Doddaballapura along Corridor 4 (52 km). Besides, it proposes a new lane 'Corridor 2A' from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km).

The existing project of BSRP has 4 corridors covering a length of 148.17 km. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1- 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2- 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3- 25.01 km) and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4- 46.25 km), the release stated.

Also Read | Go First Crisis: DGCA Received Applications From Lessors to De-Register 54 Aircraft Leased, Says Govt.

Minister MB Patil had advised the officials of K-RIDE during the BSRP review meeting held in early June (06-06-23) to prepare a revised proposal extending the BSRP to include the above-mentioned places. This would facilitate hassle-free commutes for the people and enable industrial development in the region, he had opined.

While seeking the approval of the Ministry it has been mentioned that the Commissioner, DULT (the nodal authority to regulate and coordinate urban mobility initiatives in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area) had also suggested K-RIDE to consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout (BDA), Challaghatta and further suggested to start the process of preparing DPR for the extension of suburban rail to satellite towns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)