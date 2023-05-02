Berhampur, May 2 (PTI) The month-long Thakurani Yatra at Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district came to an end on Tuesday with the idol of Ma Budhi Thakurani returning to her temple.

The return journey of the deity started on Monday midnight from the temporary abode at Desibehera Street. Thousands of people took part in the procession.

Also Read | AI ‘godfather’ Quits Google and Voices Fears About the Field.

Around 10 platoons of police led by 100 officers were deployed to maintain law and order during the procession, officials said.

No untoward incident was reported, said Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M.

Also Read | MHT CET 2023 Admit Card for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test To Be Released Soon at mahacet.org; Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)