New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, apart from its core mandate of drafting and vetting of legislation, has undertaken a series of creative and sustainable initiatives under the Government's Special Campaign 5.0, the ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

As part of this endeavour, Department corridors and common spaces have been adorned with thematic wall paintings in alignment with the "Waste to Wealth" conceptsave the earth, no plastic, recycling, waste to art, old files, papers and eco-friendly.

These initiatives have significantly improved workplace aesthetics and employees' morale while reinforcing the Department's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The model offers a replicable framework for other Government Departments by leveraging local artistic talent and creatively reusing materials to promote environmental consciousness and institutional pride.

The painting activity took place in Shastri Bhawan under the supervision of R.K. Pattanayak, Additional Secretary/Nodal Officer, along with Rakhi Biswas, Under Secretary, and other officers/staff of the Legislative Department.

On the occasion, Nodal Officer R.K. Pattanayak emphasised the importance of the Best Practice of the Campaign. (ANI)

