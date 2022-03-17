Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23, state education minister Jitu Vaghani said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department, Vaghani said that, "To include Indian culture and knowledge system in school education from the academic year 2022-23, In the first phase, values and principles contained in Bhagavad Gita are being introduced in schools from classes 6-12 as per understanding and interest of children."

Also Read | Train Services of Maitree Express and Bandhan Express Between India, Bangladesh Likely To Resume From March 26.

"Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the textbooks in class 6 to 8. In class 9 to 12, Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the first language textbook," the minister said.

He said that the 700-verse long Hindu scripture should also be included in the prayer program.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut on The Kashmir Files' Tax-Free Plea: Film on Balasaheb Thackeray Was Not Made Tax Free, Yet People Came to Watch It.

"Recitation of Bhagavad Gita should be included in the prayer program. Various competitions and creative activities like Shlokgan, Shlokpurti, Vaktrutva, Nibandh, Natya, Chitra, Quiz etc based on Bhagavad Gita should be organized in schools," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)