Itanagar, Mar 2 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasised the need to balance cultural heritage with modern aspirations.

Bhagwat, who visited the Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo -- a revered prayer centre of the Nyishi community at Naharlagun near Itanagar, spoke on the role of spiritual practices in promoting societal harmony and nation-building.

The Namlo, located near the banks of the Pachin river, is dedicated to the worship of the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo), holding deep spiritual and cultural significance for the region's indigenous people.

Weekly prayers are held at the Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo to honour the celestial deities.

Bhagwat participated in the traditional prayer ceremony, a statement issued by the Namlo said.

He engaged in discussions with Namlo priests and devotees, appreciating their efforts in safeguarding their traditions, it said.

"Dr Bhagwat also underscored the importance of balancing the preservation of cultural heritage with modern aspirations, emphasising that spiritual practices like those at Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo are essential in strengthening societal harmony towards our common goal of nation building," the statement said.

His visit reaffirmed the importance of preserving these ancient traditions and their role in fostering cultural unity, it added.

This was the last programme of Bhagwat's four-day-long Arunachal Pradesh visit. During the trip, he participated in a two-day RSS 'Karyakarta Shivir' that saw the participation of members of the organisation from across the state.

His Arunachal visit follows a five-day engagement in Guwahati.

Concluding his Arunachal Pradesh tour, Bhagwat will return to Guwahati for further centenary-related engagements.

The RSS will complete 100 years on Vijaya Dashami this year, with various programs planned across the country.

