Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI) Asserting the prolonged delay in restoring statehood is a grave injustice fostering a sense of alienation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Friday said that a full-fledged state is essential to address the unique socio-economic, cultural and political aspirations of the diverse region.

Bhalla, the working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), said the current status as a Union Territory cannot substitute the self-governance that statehood guarantees.

“A full-fledged state is essential to address the unique socio-economic, cultural and political aspirations of our diverse region. The current status as a UT, governed centrally, cannot substitute the self-governance that statehood guarantees,” he told reporters here.

Demanding the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the former minister said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve the same rights and privileges as citizens of other states in India.

Bhalla said the downgrading of the historic state to a Union Territory has deeply undermined the democratic rights and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This move has not only stripped our region of its constitutional protection but also eroded the trust of its citizens in the democratic process,” he added.

The Congress leader said that his party has consistently championed the cause of restoring statehood and reiterated its unwavering commitment to this demand.

"It is high time for the BJP government at the Centre to fulfil its promise made on the floor of Parliament to restore statehood at the earliest. Any further delay is an affront to the democratic aspirations of our people and a betrayal of their trust,” he said.

Asserting the Congress stands united with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their rightful demand for the restoration of statehood, Bhalla called upon all stakeholders to join this cause.

"The time for action is now — let us restore the dignity, pride and democratic rights of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Bhalla said the "people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people of Jammu, feel utterly betrayed and backstabbed by the BJP".

“After securing votes on hollow slogans and false promises, the BJP leaders vanished from the ground and failed miserably to address even the basic, day-to-day problems of the common man,” he added.

The Congress leader further said that from soaring unemployment to crumbling infrastructure, inflation to administrative apathy — every section of the society is disillusioned.

"The BJP leaders have been shamelessly ignoring the real issues that plague the lives of people they claimed to represent,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader and former minister Mula Ram said that despite the assembly elections and the formation of an elected government, people are still facing hardships in day-to-day issues due to the dual control system and lack of powers.

Explaining further, he said that the Centre had promised time and again to restore statehood, especially after the assembly elections.

But even eight months after the elections and the formation of an elected government, the Centre appears to have no intention of fulfilling its promise, added Ram.

He said that people would have to fight for their rights and for regaining their status, dignity and identity as a full-fledged state.

