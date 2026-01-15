New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, will be held from March 19 to 22, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in New Delhi.

The Union Minister also unveiled the Summit's brochure and teaser film.

The four-day Summit, under the theme "Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally," aims to showcase India's leadership in the global energy transition while addressing challenges and opportunities in the power sector, according to a release from the Ministry of Power.

The Summit will bring together domestic and international stakeholders from government, industry, academia and civil society to deliberate on the future of electricity and sustainable energy systems, facilitate cross-sector dialogue and strengthen global cooperation and strategic partnerships.

The event will feature over 50 high-level conference sessions, expert-led panel discussions, thematic pavilions and technology showcases covering the entire electricity and clean energy value chain. It is expected to host more than 500 exhibitors, welcome over 25,000 attendees and attract more than 1,000 delegates and 300 speakers from India and abroad.

Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 will serve as a platform for global policymakers, CEOs, government leaders, electricity experts, investors, regulators, innovators, suppliers and solution providers to engage and network. Discussions will span the entire electricity value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution, storage and smart consumption.

One of the key features of the Summit will be a 'Buyer Seller Meet' aimed at accelerating partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities across the global power supply chain, fostering cross-border collaborations and mobilising investments to accelerate clean electricity deployment.

The Summit will also offer an opportunity for players in the electricity sector, including manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, innovators and solution providers, to exhibit technologies and solutions in areas such as power generation, transmission, distribution, energy storage and battery technology, energy efficiency, energy transition and startups.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said that Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 reflects India's resolve to shape the future of electricity systems. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "We are entering into an era of energy abundance. There was a time when our discussions centred on bridging shortages and meeting basic needs. Today, we are talking about managing surplus, ensuring resilience, and delivering universal excellence."

He added that the Summit will not only showcase achievements but also serve as a launchpad for future collaborations by bringing together technology providers, infrastructure developers, innovators, and decision-makers on a single platform.

The Minister also commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Power, its CPSEs, other supporting ministries, states and Union Territories and industry bodies in advancing India's electricity vision.

The event was attended by Power Secretary Pankaj Aggarwal, senior officers from the Ministry of Power, CEA, CERC, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, officials from foreign embassies, resident commissioners of states and Union Territories, and representatives from CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. Senior officials from GENCOS, TRANSCOS and DISCOMS also joined the event through video conferencing. (ANI)

