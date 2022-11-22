New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh where it reaches its halfway mark.

She will walk with party MP Rahul Gandhi when the Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district after making its way through Maharashtra.

Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communication Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "After the two days break, Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Burhanpur Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be joining the Yatra for four days".

Sonia Gandhi had earlier joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

She had walked with Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris for some distance,

It will be the first time that the brother-sister duo will walk together.

Earlier, the BJP leaders and Union Ministers had raised questions over the duo for not campaigning together and made allegations of differences between them.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day, it added. (ANI)

