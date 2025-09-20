Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 33,600 crore at the "Samudra Se Samriddhi" programme in Bhavnagar, and dedicated several projects to the nation.

He thanked the port and marine sector professionals for the MoU signed yesterday and highlighted that India's path to prosperity depends on self-reliance, especially through initiatives like "Chip to Ship". Bhavnagar has now become a hub for turning the country's maritime potential into growth.

Also Read | Apple Set To Achieve 28% Sales Growth in India During Festive Season, iPhone 17 Series Sale in First Week 19% Higher Than iPhone 16 Series: Analysts.

The PM observed that self-reliance is central to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the solution to the nation's challenges, with India's coastline serving as a gateway to prosperity. The Government of India is implementing policy reforms in the marine sector to revive the country's maritime heritage. The Prime Minister noted that India has no enemies; the real threat is dependence on other nations, said a release from the Gujarat CMO.

The Prime Minister mentioned that realising Atmanirbhar Bharat requires citizens to adopt the motto 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He urged Gujarat's traders to display "Garv Thi Kaho, Aa Swadeshi che (promote and be proud of domestically made products) stickers to promote domestic products. He emphasised the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to boost port-based industry and cruise tourism, alongside ongoing port development, shipbuilding, and recycling projects in Gujarat.

Also Read | PM Modi in Gujarat: Be It Chips or Ships, They Must Be Made in India, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi After US Imposes USD 100,000 Annual Fee for H-1B Visa (Watch Video).

The PM noted that building Atmanirbhar Bharat requires overcoming challenges and standing strong globally. After independence, restrictive policies forced India to rely on foreign ships, paying 75 billion (Rs 6 lakh crore) annually. This is changing with the construction of 40 indigenous vessels, including INS Vikrant, using domestic steel and materials, a true example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The government has introduced major reforms to reshape maritime trade, including five restructured laws set to transform the port sector. India's heritage of building large ships is being revived, with large ships now granted infrastructure status, ensuring easier bank loans and interest relief to reduce the burden on shipping companies.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes and highlighted Gujarat's Seva Pakhwada, which collected one lakh blood units and held 30,000 health camps. The recent GST reduction is expected to boost market activity ahead of Diwali. The PM wished citizens for Navratri, recalling Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji's legacy.

Highlighting shipbuilding, the Prime Minister called it the foundation of industries, supporting multiple sectors, generating employment, and playing a key role in India's economic growth. Initiatives like Sagarmala have strengthened India's maritime trade, with plans to triple its current volume. India is now among the top three global players in this sector.

The maritime industry has a multiplier effect, where 100 shipping jobs create 600 related jobs. To build skilled manpower, an ecosystem connecting ITIs, Maritime Universities, the Navy, and NCC has been developed. Over the past 11 years, port capacity has doubled, ship turnaround time has been reduced to under a day, and a deepwater container transhipment port has been launched in Kerala.

A new port is under construction in Maharashtra at a cost of ₹75,000 crore. The number of Indian sailors has risen from 1.25 lakh to 3 lakh, advancing the goal of tripling India's maritime share. India's rich maritime heritage is reflected in Lothal. Following the Statue of Unity model, the world's largest maritime museum is being built in Lothal to preserve and showcase India's maritime legacy for future generations.

CM Patel thanked the Prime Minister for presenting development works worth over Rs 33,600 crore in a single day. He noted that when Gujarat became a separate state, its future seemed uncertain due to limited resources. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2001, Gujarat has made significant progress and emerged as a model for the entire nation.

The PM has initiated the development of Gujarat's coastlines, combining global trends, modern business opportunities, and advanced technology to revive the state's maritime heritage.

These efforts have created new industries near ports, improved import-export facilities, and attracted private investment. Policies like the innovative port policy and shipbuilding have enabled Gujarat to handle 39% of the country's cargo. Maritime security, shipbuilding, and ship recycling have also progressed, while LNG and container terminals are operational, supported by enhanced road, rail, and logistics networks.

Focusing on environmental protection and balanced growth, the PM has prioritised renewable energy. Starting with Charanka Solar Park, this initiative has expanded into the country's largest Kutch Renewable Energy Park. Gujarat now produces over 60% of India's renewable energy and leads the nation in wind energy and rooftop solar.

In addition, various farmer-focused schemes are transforming the agricultural sector. In Dhordo, globally known for the Rann Utsav, all residential power connections are being solarised. With the new development works launched today, Gujarat is becoming a hub of 'Ease of Living' and a guide in building a new India. The Chief Minister urged people to follow the Prime Minister's call of 'Vocal for Local' by adopting indigenous products during the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Diwali.

Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in his welcome address, mentioned that Gujarat has given the nation many great leaders. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, water-based transport is connecting every part of the country, aligning with the mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas".

India has become a major global economy, with reforms and transparency bringing remarkable change in the shipping sector and opening new avenues for investment. He called for progress with the resolve of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)