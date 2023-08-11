New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): A four-member committee of BJP women MPs has handed over a detailed report to party president JP Nadda in connection with the Bhilwara incident wherein a minor was gang raped and brutally murdered.

The BJP had constituted a four-member committee of its women MPs to investigate the incident.

The committee includes Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pandey and Kanta Kardam along with Lok Sabha MPs Rekha Verma and Locket Chatterjee.

The committee reached the residence of the Bhilwara incident victim to meet her family on August 6.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee slammed the Rajasthan government over the incident and said that the Gehlot government in Rajasthan should resign.

“It is brutal. We can't express it. I met the family. There are no words to express...The Govt is silent. Nobody is speaking a word. Had the police been alert, they would have perhaps saved the girl. Congress speaks about other states but not about what is happening in their own states. The entire country is looking at Rajasthan; the Gehlot Government should resign,” she said.

Another BJP MP from the committee, Saroj Pandey alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the government.

“It is a heinous crime. There was government negligence, they didn't give compensation or meet the victim's family. They didn't take it seriously. No action was ever taken against the Constable who should have been suspended. Priyanka Gandhi, who gives the slogan of 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' doesn't say anything about this. Gehlot government is an insensitive and dead government,” Pandey said.

BJP MP Kanta Kardam said, "This is a very sad incident. We met the family and the girl's parents...The administration has not come here to date. Locals say that they went to the Police Station when the girl could not be found, but they were not listened to. Had the administration been alert, this incident could have been averted...Action should be taken. This Government should be dismissed..."

Some people allegedly killed a minor girl and later burned her body in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Narsinghpura village under the Shahpura Panchayat of the district on Wednesday, and locals found the remains of the girl's body and her bangles.

Locals suspect that the girl was first raped by the accused, who then killed her.

However, the police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder case of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said. (ANI)

