Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday visited Rajasthan's Bhilwara and said that the cruelty with the minor girl who was raped and killed cannot be accepted in any civilised society.

The incident pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl whose body parts were found in a coal furnace in Kotdi in Bhilwara.

"The incident that was carried out and the brutality with which a minor girl was raped and murdered, cannot be accepted in any civilized society. The people who carried out this incident have crossed the limits of humanity. Those who had committed this heinous crime have crossed the limits of humanity," Pilot told reporters.

Congress leader also met the relatives of the victim and spoke to the Bhilwara Police to seek an update on the investigation in the matter.

"I've met the relatives of the victim and got to know that all the accused have been arrested and the police are also going to detain the two minors...The administration has informed me that the court will conduct hearings daily and charge POCSO case and take strict actions against them, " he added.

Earler on August 6, a four-member committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MPs met the family of the victim of the Bhilwara incident.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday slammed the Rajasthan government over the Bhilwara incident.

"It is brutal. We cannot express it. I met the family. There are no words to express...The government is silent. Nobody is speaking a word. Had the Police been alert, they would have perhaps saved the girl. Congress speaks about other states but not about what is happening in their own states. The entire country is looking at Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government should resign...", said the BJP MP.

The minor was allegedly gang-raped and burnt to death, the police said earlier, adding that her charred remains were found inside a coal furnace in Bhilwara district.

Police said some locals found the charred remains of the girl and her bangles inside the furnace.

However, the police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder case of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday. (ANI)

