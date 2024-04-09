New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said activist Gautam Navlakha cannot escape the liability of paying towards expenses of security costs by Maharashtra government for his house arrest.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and SVN Bhatti made the remark after National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Navlakha owed the agency about Rs 1.64 crore.

"If you have asked for it (house arrest), you have to pay (the costs for security cover). You cannot escape your liability," the bench told the counsel appearing for Navlakha.

Navlakha's counsel expressed willingness to pay for house arrest but disputed the figures.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the NIA, said, "Everytime they say this, I want to see the currency paper, not your file."

Raju said Rs 1.64 crore is due and Navlakha has to make the payment for the security provided during his house arrest.

Raju said a large number of police personnel have been deployed round-the-clock for his security during house arrest.

Navlakha has been under house arrest at a public library in Mumbai since November 2022.

On November 10, 2022, the apex court had allowed Navlakha, who was then lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison in connection with the case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.

Navlakha, arrested in August 2018, had moved the top court, requesting that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail, Maharashtra.

Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government. He was arrested by the probe agency in April 2020. (ANI)

