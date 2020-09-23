Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 40, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday.

A total of 25 people have been rescued so far, the NRDF added.

Also Read | What Is e-Aadhaar? Where and How to Download the Password Protected Electronic Copy of Aadhaar.

The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Also Read | Delhi Riots: No Coercive Action Against Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan Till October 15 Over Assembly Panel Summons, Says Supreme Court.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)