Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) A staffer of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Thane district was on Tuesday held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Incidentally, Tuesday was the start of the Vigilance Awareness Week, which is celebrated nationwide to reduce corruption in government establishments.

Anand Jagtap (44), a clerk in the civic body's PF department, had demanded Rs 5,000 from a man who wanted his deceased brother's PF amount to be cleared, he said.

"Jagtap was held in a trap on Tuesday while accepting a sum of Rs 4,000. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions," the official added.

