Gurugram, Jul 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old Bhojpuri artiste was allegedly raped by her Instagram friend at a hotel here where she was called on the pretext of an interview, police said on Thursday.

The woman in her complaint said she is a Bhojpuri artiste and currently lives in Delhi, they said.

According to police, the victim has a huge following on Instagram where she regularly posts her videos.

"A few days ago I came in contact with a person named Mahesh Pandey through Instagram, who offered me work in the Bhojpuri film industry. On June 29, he called me to a hotel in the Udyog Vihar area in Gurugram on the pretext of an interview," she said in her complaint, according to police.

"When I reached the hotel, Mahesh had already booked a room where he took me and after asking some questions, he started drinking alcohol. After this when I started leaving, he forced himself on me and raped me," the woman alleged.

She said the accused threatened to kill her and later had some of his friends give her phone calls, who threatened to post her private videos online.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against Mahesh Pandey, said to be a resident of Chakarpur area in Gurugram, under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar Police Station on Wednesday.

"We are verifying the allegations. The accused will be arrested soon," said ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya,.

