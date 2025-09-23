Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Collector and District Magistrate of Bhopal has issued a directive mandating strict safety and security protocols for all Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events taking place in the district during the festive season. The order includes mandatory identity verification, installation of CCTV cameras, and fire safety measures, among other regulations.

As per the official order, entry to such events will not be permitted without valid identity verification.

"The organising committee organising Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events in Bhopal district will not allow any person to enter the venue without verifying their identity card... In case the above arrangements are not ensured, legal action will be taken as per the rules," the directive stated.

The district administration has emphasised that it is the responsibility of event organisers to ensure that the venue is under constant surveillance. The order mandates the installation of CCTV cameras, proper fire extinguishing systems, adherence to fire safety norms, and the availability of first-aid facilities at the venue.

"The organising committe should ensure that no illegal weapon is taken inside the venue during the hour of festivities. To ensure safety, all electricity-related work should be completed, and a certificate for the same from the Electricity department is mandatory," the order further read.

The directives are part of the administration's precautionary measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for revellers during the Navratri festivities in the city.

Meanwhile, a grand Durga Puja pandal replicating Odisha's iconic Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri has been erected at Bittan Market Ground, drawing large crowds and cultural enthusiasts.

In Kolkata, this year's Durga Puja celebrations have once again showcased the city's reputation for creativity and thematic excellence. Various pandals have adopted thought-provoking themes, including artificial intelligence, environmental consciousness, and evolving societal dynamics, blending tradition with modern narratives.

The Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja pandal has adopted the theme "Artificial Intelligence: A Blessing or a Curse?", showcasing a science and technology-inspired visual narrative. A giant Transformer figure greets visitors at the entry gate, symbolising machine intelligence and automation.

Inside the pandal, installations such as multiplexer circuits illustrate how AI integrates multiple signals to make decisions. Rows of diodes, breadboards, and server racks reflect the hardware backbone of modern technology. At the centre stands a high vacuum tower, representing futuristic AI power. Amidst this advanced setup, the idol of Maa Durga is placed prominently, signifying that divinity remains at the core, even in an increasingly mechanised world.

At Dumdum Park Bharat Chakra, the theme titled "The Aura" delves into the subtle yet powerful energy field that is believed to surround the Goddess. The concept attempts to depict how this invisible force is both spiritual and protective, resonating with the unseen energy in every individual. (ANI)

