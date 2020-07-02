Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Thursday held a review meeting over the plan to provide the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with advanced and disaster-resilient power supply system.

Tripathy set timelines for different phases of the project at the meeting, along with the target to complete the entire project by December 2020.

At the review meeting, the Chief Secretary directed to workout advanced implementation schedule for each phase of the work and resolve the ground level issues as and when they crop up through active coordination among the departments of energy, general administration, GRIDCO and executing agency, OPTCL was directed to expedite the implementation through close and coordinated monitoring.

Various officials present at the meeting suggested measures which needed to be undertaken for the completion of the project.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised removing all the overhead cablings from the main city area soon after commissioning of underground cabling.

Similarly, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena advised making the advanced power system resilient against wind speeds of 300 km per hour.

According to the data, new 220 KV sub-stations are being set up at 5 places, Similarly, new 132 sub-stations are coming up in 6 places and resilient 33 KV substations are being installed at 9 places. (ANI)

