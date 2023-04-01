Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ticket sales for the flight on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.

Also Read | Bribe for Tender Case: Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Sent to 10-Day Judicial Custody.

IndiGo will operate the service thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The inaugural ticket price is Rs 10,000 per sector, an official said.

"Connectivity is the key to development and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai which is one of the biggest aviation hubs will open up a direct gateway to the world," Patnaik said.

Also Read | Bihar Mob Lynching: Angry Mob Lynches Man for Killing 12-Year-Old Boy With Axe in Patna.

The flight service will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism, he said.

IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said the airline has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares.

Patnaik handed the first eight tickets to 'Mission Shakti' women, sportspersons, tribal leaders, 'Skilled in Odisha' students and artists.

Soon, flights to Singapore and Bangkok will also commence, an official said.

Thanking Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for facilitating the services, Patnaik said a large delegation from the state will travel on the first flight to Dubai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)