Suri (WB) Feb 6 (PTI) Bhumipuja was performed at Deucha Pachami coal project in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday, marking the commencement of overburden removal, an official said.

The project involving the world's second-largest coal block, touted as a potential game-changer for the state, carries an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 35,000 crore and promises employment opportunities for around one lakh people.

Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll.

The ceremony, held at the project site, was attended by Birbhum District Magistrate Bidhan Ray, Superintendent of Police Amandeep, and other officials from the district administration and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL).

At the valedictory session of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 during the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that mining has commenced at Deucha Pachami.

Also Read | India Sent Proposal to UNESCO To Include Diwali Festival in Its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The coal project, which is the country's largest, has faced various hurdles, including the presence of a substantial layer of hard basalt rock overburden. This overburden needs to be removed before coal extraction can begin.

Overburden, comprising soil, rock, and other materials above the coal seam, is predominantly thick basalt layers in the mining site.

The initial phase of overburden removal will focus on a 12-acre plot in Chanda mouza. This land, previously under the forest department, is currently free from encumbrances, allowing for a smooth start to the operation, the district magistrate said.

"The infrastructure is almost ready. The locals will be engaged to mine basalt and blackstone. They will get huge job opportunities," Ray said.

Beyond conventional mining, the state government is also exploring innovative approaches to utilise the coal reserves.

It aims to establish a coal gasification project on 30 per cent of the project area where open-cast and underground minings are deemed unfeasible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)