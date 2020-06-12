India News | Bhupinder Hooda Questions Decision of Appointing 'Kisan Mitras' in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday questioned the announcement of state government's decision to appoint 17,000 Kisan Mitras and stated that the government should first befriend farmers.

According to a press release, Hooda remarked: "What is the benefit of appointing a Kisan Mitra if the government itself has become anti-farmer? The government should reconsider its anti-farmer policies instead of coining new phrases. All the ministers, officers and government employees should first act like friends of farmers but the government seems to have failed to do so."

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

He further said that the farmers need relief and encouragement from the government.

"If the government wants to be a friend of the farmers, then they should implement the Swaminathan Commission report, give a fair price for the crop, reduce the input cost of agriculture, remove taxes on farming equipment. The government should reduce the price of diesel which are increasing daily and above all, steps should be taken towards a loan waiver," mentioned Hooda.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

He also alleged that instead of encouraging the farmers, the state government was constantly taking steps to make agricultural inputs expensive and stopping the purchase of crops and also implementing restrictions on farmers.

"Earlier, FPO (Farmer Producer Organization), Master Trainer and Moderator were appointed by the government but the farmers are getting no benefits from them. In the last term, the BJP had also appointed outsiders as Sushashan Sahyogis while not trusting the officials. However, their support could not be seen anywhere in the whole system, nor was their good governance in the state," further added Hooda.

He further advised that the government should appoint unemployed youth studying agriculture, instead of appointing volunteers, stating that they will contribute to the agricultural sector, based on their expertise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)