New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, AI scientist Toby Walsh, former diplomat Vikas Swarup and historian Aanchal Malhotra are among the noted names taking part in the 12th edition of Bhutan's Drukyul Literature Festival (DLF), starting August 4.

Organised by Bhutan Echoes, the three-day fest is returning on ground after three years, and will be held at the Royal University of Bhutan auditorium in the capital city Thimphu. It was held virtually in 2022.

Themed "Reconnecting and Reviving", the annual literary festival has something for everyone as it covers issues ranging from redefining travel and rebuilding human connections post-pandemic to environmental concerns, the economy, and holistic well-being.

"Embrace the beauty of literature and revel in the essence of life itself, for literature is the very soul that breathes life into our existence. Experience this profound connection as Mountain Echoes makes its magnificent debut as Bhutan Echoes, captivating the hearts of readers and enthusiasts alike. Join us from August 4th to 6th, 2023 in Thimphu, where the magic of words will transport you to new realms of imagination," said Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, in a statement.

Besides hosting keynote speakers and intimate author conversations, the festival will also witness immersive experiences, showcasing the unique culture and natural beauty of Bhutan.

"It will include popup art exhibitions, enchanting music performances, interactive workshops, enthralling spoken-word open mic nights, poetry readings, film screenings and more," informed the organisers.

The list of speakers also features Pawo Choyning Dorji, writer and director of Bhutan's first Oscar-nominated film "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"; French artist Benjamin Flouw, well-known for his warmly illustrated children's books on nature; Binod Chaudhary, the author of "Making it Big" and the man behind popular instant noodle brand Wai-Wai.

