New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The government has invited proposals to implement barrier-free tolling system on Dwarka Expressway, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The expressway connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, covering a distance of about 28 kms.

Also Read | Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

Based on the outcomes and efficacy of the implementation of barrier-free tolling system on Dwarka Express, it will be implemented on other fee plazas, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a reply to Rajya Sabha.

"Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement barrier-free tolling system on the project Dwarka Expressway has been invited/floated, with the possibility of implementing it on other fee plazas in a phased manner depending upon the outcomes and efficacy of the implementation on Dwarka Expressway," he said.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

It is expected that the cost of running physical user fee plazas could be lowered by using barrier-free user fee collection system, Gadkari said.

NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously.

Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely.

As GNSS-based ETC becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)