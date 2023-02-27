Shivamogga, February 27: In a major infrastructure push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore at Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday. PM Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport and took a walk-through of the facilities.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour and will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi (Watch Video).

Referring to the newly inaugurated airport in Shivamogga, the Prime Minister said that the needs of the citizens have been fulfilled today after a long time. Remarking on the splendid beauty and construction of the airport, the PM highlighted the amalgamation of the traditions and technology of Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi Plays Traditional Drum During Public Rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi District (Watch Video).

"It is not just an airport but a campaign where the dreams of the younger generations can take off," he remarked. The Prime Minister reiterated that the airport in Shivamogga is being inaugurated at a time when the enthusiasm for air travel is at an all-time high in India. He said, "only recently, Air India completed a deal to purchase the largest passenger aircraft in the world. Before 2014 during the Congress regime, Air India was generally discussed in a negative light and its identity had always been associated with scams where it was deemed a loss-making business model."

Highlighting the Air India of today, the Prime Minister said it is recognized as the potential of the new India where it is soaring to the heights of success. In view of expanding aviation market of India, PM Modi said the country will require thousands of aircraft in the near future where youth will be needed as a workforce. "Even though we are importing these aircraft today, the day is not far when the citizens of India will fly in Made in India passenger airplanes," he emphasized.

The Prime Minister elaborated upon the policies of the government that have led to an unprecedented expansion of the aviation sector. "Unlike the approach of previous governments, the current government pushed for airports in smaller cities. Till 2014, the country had 74 airports in the first seven decades of independence whereas in the last nine years, 74 more airports have been added, connecting many smaller cities," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the UDAN scheme for affordable air travel to realize his vision that "Hawai Chappal-wearing common citizens should be able to travel in Hawai Jahaj."

PM Modi said that Shivamogga is a gateway to the Malenadu region which is famous for the Western Ghats and home to greenery, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, the famous Jog Falls and Elephant Camp, Lion Safari in Simha Dham and the mountain ranges of Agumbe.

He said, "The new airport is going to open doors of development for Shivamogga, the land of nature, culture and agriculture." Recalling the adage, the Prime Minister said that life remains incomplete for those who have not taken a dip in the Ganges and drank the water of the Tungabhadra river.

PM Modi further laid the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga. This includes Shivamogga - Shikaripura - Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.

The Shivamogga - Shikaripura - Ranebennur new Railway line, will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore and will provide enhanced connectivity of the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. Koteganguru Railway coaching depot at Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru, said PMO statement.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Haveri and Davangere districts will also be benefitted when the Shivamogga - Shikaripura - Ranibennur new line is completed. He underlined that there will be no level crossing in this line making it a safe rail line where fast trains will be able to run smoothly.

He highlighted that the capacity of Kotagangaur station, which used to be a short halt station, will get a boost after the construction of a new coaching terminal. He said that it is now being developed with four railway lines, three platforms and a railway coaching depot.

Noting that Shivamogga is an educational hub of the region, the Prime Minister said the increased connectivity will make it easier for students from nearby regions to visit Shivamogga. He also noted that it will open new doors for businesses and industries in the region.

"Infrastructure with good connectivity is going to create new employment opportunities in the entire region," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said that the new airport will help in increasing tourism and resulting economic activity and employment opportunities. The rail connectivity will ensure new markets for the farmers, he added.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for multiple road development projects. The projects, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 215 crore, include the construction of a new Bypass road for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur - Ranibennur; widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on NH 169.

The Prime Minister said that the development of Karnataka is on the move. "This path of progress is paved by strides in roadways, airways (digital connectivity)," he remarked.

PM Modi said that the double-engine government of Karnataka is powering the chariot of the progress of Karnataka. The Prime Minister also highlighted the wider spread of development in Karnataka to villages and tier 2-3 cities under the double-engine government as opposed to the big city-centric development of the earlier times. "The development of Shivamogga is the result of this thinking process," he said.

Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission during the programme. This includes the inauguration of one multi-village scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages and laying the foundation stone for three other multi-village schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore. The four schemes will provide functional household piped water connections and are expected to benefit more than 4.4 lakh people.

PM Modi called the Jal Jeevan Mission in the region a big campaign to provide ease of living to women of Shivamogga. He informed that out of 3 lakh families in Shivamogga only 90,000 had tap water connections before the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Now, the double-engine government has provided tap water connections to 1.5 lakh families and work is going on to ensure saturation. In the last 3.5 years, 40 lakh families have received tap water connections.

"The double-engine government belongs to the villages, the poor, our mothers and sisters," he said. Giving examples of toilets, gas connections and tapped water supply, the Prime Minister said that the government is trying to tackle all the problems related to the mothers and sisters. He reiterated that the double-engine government strives to make piped water available in every household with all honesty.

The Prime Minister further inaugurated 44 Smart City Projects worth more than Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga city. The projects include eight smart road packages of 110 km length; integrated command and control centre and multi-level car parking; smart bus shelter projects; an intelligent solid waste management system; development of heritage projects like Shivappa Naik Palace into an interactive museum, 90 conservancy lanes, creation of parks and riverfront development projects, among others.

Talking about the cultural richness of Shivamogga, the Prime Minister mentioned Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and the world's only living Sanskrit village Mattur and many centres of faith in Shivamogga. He also mentioned the freedom struggle of Issuru village.

Mentioning the agricultural uniqueness of Shivamogga, the Prime Minister said that it is among the most fertile regions of the country. He touched upon the variety of the crops of the region. This agricultural wealth is getting a push by robust connectivity measures being undertaken by the double-engine government.

The Prime Minister remarked, "The people of Karnataka know very well that this is the Amrit Kaal of India, the time to make a developed India."

He underlined that this is the first time in the history of India's independence that such an opportunity has come knocking and India's voice is being heard on the global stage. He noted that investors from all over the world want to invest in India and it benefits Karnataka and its youth.

