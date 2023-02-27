Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Karnataka's Belagavi after inaugurating the Shivamogga Airport. PM Modi visited Karnataka ahead of the assembly election in the state. Massive crowds came to see PM Modi in Karnataka. Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Welcomed By People in Karnataka's Belagavi

WATCH | PM @narendramodi holds roadshow in Belagavi, Karnataka.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FKa2lTPtva — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 27, 2023

