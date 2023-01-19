A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing traditional drum during a public rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district has gone viral on social media. In the 26-second video clip, PM Narendra Modi is seen showing his drumming skills as he plays a traditional drum in Kalaburagi district. At the same event, PM Narendra Modi distributed over 50,000 title deeds (Hakku Patra) to beneficiaries from marginalized and vulnerable communities. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Projects Related to Irrigation and Drinking Water in Karnataka’s Kodekal (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi plays traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburagi district pic.twitter.com/vyfgKAVQnO — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

