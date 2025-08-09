Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha speaking on the redevelopment of the Janki Mata temple in Sitamarhi stated that it was a big step towards prosperity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bihar.

"Today is an auspicious and historic day. It is a step towards Bihar's prosperity and the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bihar," Sinha told ANI.

Punaura Dham, also known as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, is widely considered to be the birthplace of Sita, the wife of Lord Ram. Following the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, people associated with the Janaki temple presented gifts for Lord Ram during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024.

According to Bihar tourism portal, the site also contains other attractions, like a lake which is believed to help with her pregnancy.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also hailed the laying down of the foundation stone and stated that both the leaders had "raised the flag of Sanatan."

"CM Nitish Kumar and the country's Home Minister Amit Shah have created history and raised the flag of Sanatan here. Today is a historic day. When we take the name of Ram in Ayodhya, it's not complete without Maa Sita. Lord Ram also saw those sinners for hundreds of years, those who denied his existence," Singh told ANI.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also expressed happiness over the temple redevelopment project. "When Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya, we were happy, but we also wondered when Maa Sita temple would be built. PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and Home Minister Amit Shah have now fulfilled this dream," Tawde told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, along with Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, laid the foundation stone for the temple's redevelopment.

In an X post on Thursday, Shah had called it an "extremely auspicious and joyous day" for the country, especially for Mithilanchal."Tomorrow is an extremely auspicious and joyous day for the entire country, and especially for Mithilanchal, when the foundation stone for the comprehensive development plan of the sacred 'Punaura Dham Temple' and its premises will be laid at the birthplace of Mother Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar," he wrote.

"Additionally, to enhance connectivity for the devotees visiting here, PM Shri @narendramodi ji has approved the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train, which will be inaugurated tomorrow," the post added. (ANI)

