Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new postings to 29 senior IAS officers, including Suresh Choudhary who was made the secretary of the panchayati raj department.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state general administration department.

Choudhary, a 2008 batch officer, was transferred from the post of settlement officer (West Champaran), it said.

Information and public relations department joint secretary Satyendra Kumar Singh, a 2013 batch officer, was appointed as municipal commissioner (Begusarai).

A 2014 batch IAS officer, Udita Singh, got a new posting as the ‘settlement officer' of the Nalanda district.

Municipal Commissioner (Bhagalpur) Yogesh Kumar Sagar was made the joint secretary of the industries department.

He is a 2017 batch IAS officer.

Shekhar Anand, a 2018 batch IAS officer, was asked to take charge as the municipal commissioner (Nalanda) till further order.

Nitin Kumar Singh, who was deputy development Commissioner (Madhepura), would now discharge his duty as the municipal commissioner (Bhagalpur).

Pratibha Rani, a 2018 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the deputy development commissioner (West Champaran), while Shashank Shekhar Sinha, was assigned to the post of joint secretary of the water resources department.

