Patna, Feb 27 (PTI) The Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2024 was passed in the state assembly on Tuesday by voice vote, amid a walkout by the opposition members.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhry moved the bill for Rs 4,133 crore for utilisation in various schemes in the 2023-24 fiscal.

“An amount of Rs 4,133 crore will be allocated to various departments. The finance department will get Rs 460 crore, energy Rs 372 crore, building construction Rs 265 crore, environment, forest and climate change Rs 47.96 crore, agriculture Rs 39.77 crore, panchayati raj Rs 5.96 crore...” said Chaudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Several other departments also require additional funds for the remaining period of the financial year, and accordingly, allocations have been made for those, he said.

The opposition members, however, staged a walkout, protesting against the state government's “anti-poor policies”.

“Policies of the NDA government in Bihar are against the poor and marginalised sections of the society,” alleged RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav.

