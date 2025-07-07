Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Motihari in Bihar on July 18, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said on Monday. This will mark PM Modi's 53rd visit to Bihar.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal told reporters, "On 18th July, PM Modi will visit Bihar's Motihari. This will be the PM's 53rd visit to the state. PM Modi's visit to the state is for Viksit Bihar."

PM Modi's visit comes ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the dates.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the session on 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance' at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, condemned terrorism as a "grave threat to humanity", underlining the need for urgent reforms in global institutions and highlighting India's commitment to the Global South, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, during a special media briefing on Sunday (local time), said the Prime Minister's remarks came in the context of discussions on peace, security and multilateral reforms. PM Modi also welcomed the united condemnation by BRICS members of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"On the session on Peace and Security, the Honourable Prime Minister underlined that terrorism was a grave threat facing humanity. In this context, he noted that all the leaders have condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms. He underlined that the terror attack is an onslaught on the entire humanity. He also noted that those funding, promoting and providing safe havens to terrorists must be dealt with in the harshest terms," Ravi said.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate rail projects worth over Rs 17 crore in Bihar on Monday. He will also lay the foundation for the upgradation of Karpoori Gram Railway Station.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) Patna wrote on X, "Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw will inaugurate rail projects worth over Rs 17 crore in #Bihar's #Samastipur today. The Railway Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation work of #KarpooriGramRailwayStation at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore." (ANI)

