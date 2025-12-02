Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2 (ANI): Janata Dal (United)'s newly elected MLA Vibha Devi faced trouble reading her oath during the first session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha after the Assembly elections.

Vibha Devi, wife of former MLA and strongman Raj Ballabh Yadav, was seen asking a fellow MLA to dictate the oath to her on Monday.

Devi became an MLA from Nawada constituency after defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Kaushal Yadav by a margin of 27,594 votes.

The first session of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with newly elected MLAs, arriving to participate in the important session.

Ahead of the session, the newly elected MLAs expressed their commitment to work for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the constituencies they were elected from.

JD(U) MLA-elect Vinay Kumar Chaudhary emphasised the party's commitment to public welfare in his remarks. "We work for the public and will continue to do so," he said, reflecting the party's focus on serving the people of Bihar.

Vishnu Deo Paswan, newly elected MLA from LJP (Ram Vilas), shared his vision for Bihar's youth. "I want to work on creating employment opportunities so that the youth of Bihar do not have to migrate. Due to politics, Bihar did not see the development it deserved," he stated, emphasising the need for economic growth and job creation within the state.

After an address by the Protem Speaker of the legislative assembly, Narendra Narayan Yadav, the session witnessed an oath-taking ceremony of newly elected legislators, starting with the ministers, then the LoP, and then the newly elected MLAs.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed by Janata Dal (United) with 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat. (ANI)

