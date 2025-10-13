New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-in-charge and MP Deepak Prakash on Monday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is 'unbreakable,' and will live up to the promise of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

The two-phased polling for the 234 constituencies will be held on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Prakash told ANI, "NDA alliance is unbreakable. The seat sharing for the Bihar elections has been done. We will fulfil the promise of Viksit Bihar. The double-engine government is going to be formed..."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that despite the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's continuous claims of being their "elder brother", the role of the same had been destroyed by their own people.

"I am seeing it as 142 and 101. BJP+ is 142 and JDU is 101... Nitish Kumar has been telling the BJP for many years that we are the big brother. The entire role of the big brother has been meticulously destroyed by their own people..." Jha told ANI.

A day earlier, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed that everything was not well within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the BJP would eliminate JDU and take Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's seat.

Mrityunjay Tiwari told ANI, "It's clear that all is not well within the NDA. We've been saying that the BJP will eliminate the JDU. Until now, the JDU used to be in the role of the elder brother, but now it has been brought to the same level. Chirag Paswan and the BJP have taken 130 seats. Now, after the elections, the BJP will eliminate the JDU and take the Chief Minister's seat. Jitan Babu Manjhi was pleading for fifteen seats. He has been given six seats. Upendra Kushwaha was also making big demands, but he too met the same fate. The BJP devised a formula to eliminate smaller parties. It now appears that the BJP will force the elimination of JDU."

In a significant development, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat sharing for the upcoming elections.

BJP and JDU will contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha- 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - 6 seats. (ANI)

