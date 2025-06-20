Patna, Jun 20 (PTI) Bihar BJP MLA from Alinagar constituency, Mishrilal Yadav, was on Friday disqualified from the state Assembly following his conviction in an assault case of 2019 by the MP/MLA Court of Darbhanga district.

According to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Yadav's disqualification shall be in effect from May 27, 2025, the date of his "conviction and sentence", in accordance with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

The MP/MLA Court of Darbhanga district on May 27 sentenced Yadav and his associate to two years imprisonment each in connection with an assault case of 2019.

Suman Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge of the Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Mishri Lal Yadav and Suresh Yadav each.

Yadav had earlier filed an appeal against the verdict of the court awarding him three-month jail and a fine of Rs 500.

The Special Judge cum Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga in February 2025 had sentenced the duo to three-month imprisonment each for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra in January 2019. Their pleas were rejected and the court accepted Mishra's plea seeking extension of their sentencing. And it was further extended to two years imprisonment.

The court accepted the plea of Umesh Mishra who had sought enhancement of their sentencing. The victim in his complaint had claimed that he was attacked by the MLA and his associates on January 29, 2019 outside his residence.

