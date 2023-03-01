Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) The Bihar assembly witnessed some ugly moments on Wednesday when a member of the BJP hurled invectives at a CPI(ML) Liberation MLA for remarks made by the latter on the previous day.

BJP MLA from Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi rose in his seat soon after the House assembled for the post-lunch session, raising hell over the remarks made by Mahboob Alam of the CPI(ML)-L who, incidentally, was not present when the saffron party leader went overboard.

Saraogi expressed anguish that the Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary did not stop Alam when the latter used highly critical language against the BJP and, its parent body, the RSS on Tuesday.

Alam, who represents Balrampur constituency falling in Katihar district, had spoken to journalists earlier in the day, defending his remarks on Tuesday when he had berated RSS icons like V D Savarkar and taunted the BJP for trying to appropriate Congress stalwarts like Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Speaker tried to pacify Saraogi, who got carried away while launching verbal attacks on Alam, and assured that he will summon the records of the previous day's proceedings and get expunged any "unparliamentary" words uttered by the CPI(ML)-L legislator.

Later, talking to PTI, the Speaker said he will also “examine” the statement made by Saraogi, which was full of expletives used against Alam, and get expunged those parts that were deemed unparliamentary.

After Saraogi was through with his vitriol, Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha rose to take part in the debate on the Governor's address to both Houses of the legislature earlier this week.

Sinha began by saying “all members of this House are respected elected representatives. It was unfortunate that the Chair allowed Mahboob Alam to indulge in slander yesterday. A backlash was inevitable”.

The BJP members had staged a walk-out on Tuesday and were not present in the House when Alam made his statement.

Alam is the legislature party leader of the CPI(ML)-L which has 12 MLAs and supports the “Mahagathbandhan” government from outside.

