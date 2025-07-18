Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) The Bihar Cabinet on Friday cleared a proposal for providing 125 units of electricity free of cost every month to domestic consumers across the state starting August 1.

The cabinet cleared the proposal of the energy department during a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

“The state government will pay additional Rs 3,797 crore on electricity consumption to the Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd for the purpose,” a statement issued by the state's Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) said.

The Bihar government will also provide financial assistance for installing 1.1-KW capacity solar power plants on rooftops to domestic consumers, it said.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Tanks 501 Points, Nifty Closes Below 25,000 on Selling in Bank Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows.

Kumar had on July 17 announced that all domestic consumers across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost every month starting August 1.

The decision is expected to benefit nearly 1.67 crore families in the state.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)