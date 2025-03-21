Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart over reports of the alleged attack on students from the eastern state at a private university in Bathinda.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condemned the incident and asked the Punjab government to provide security to the state's students.

In a written statement to police, Guru Kashi University (GKU) in Bathinda said, "We do not wish to pursue legal action against students involved in the incident and would handle the matter through internal disciplinary proceedings."

Speaking to PTI, Meena said, "I spoke to Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha over the issue. He assured me that the situation is completely under control and that a close vigil is being maintained by the authorities concerned over the developments."

Commenting on the incident, Choudhary told reporters, "The incident involving attacks on students from Bihar at GKU is highly condemnable. I have come to know that several youths from the state have been injured in the incident. Under the Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab has become a stronghold of hooliganism. The Punjab government must provide immediate security to the students from Bihar and take strict action against the accused."

According to reports, cultural programmes were held at GKU on March 17, 18 and 19. Students had collected funds to promote the culture of various states. Students from Bihar had also contributed to showcase their cultural performances. A dispute arose between two groups regarding the collected funds, which allegedly led to a scuffle.

"The university management informed police, who reached the spot to ensure the situation remained under control. Police rounded up some students. However, the university representatives submitted a written statement to police stating that they do not wish to pursue legal action and would handle the matter through internal disciplinary proceedings. After giving necessary instructions to the students, all were released," a police officer in Bathinda said. PTI PKD

