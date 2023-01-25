New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, on Wednesday accused the police of not registering an FIR in connection with the trafficking of five minor girls in Bihar and sought the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, the NCPCR chairman said the five minor girls were rescued and one of the accused persons nabbed.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Working on Power Pole Dies of Electric Shock in Thane.

"One minor girl from West Bengal and four minor girls from Assam, who were brought as victims of child trafficking in Motihari, Bihar, have been rescued on the instructions of @NCPCR. One accused, Manan Ansari, is missing and the other accused, Musa Shaikh has been caught. FIR is awaited, and the report of action taken is also yet to come," the NCPCR chief tweeted.

In another tweet, Kanoongo alleged that Turkolia police station has not registered an FIR and neither has it produced the girls before the state's Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Also Read | US: Female Teacher Rapes Student in Exchange for Giving Him 'Good Grades' in Missouri, Faces seven Charges for Sex Crimes.

"A girl told me on (the) phone that she has been brought here from Assam by Musa Sheikh. Musa is still in Turkolia police station but station in-charge Mithlesh Kumar is neither writing FIR nor presenting the girls before (the) CWC. The girls are in (the) police station since 3 am last night. @NitishKumar please pay attention," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)